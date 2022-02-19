28 minutes ago

League Champions Hasaacas Ladies will be put to test by Thunder Queens on the Match Day 9 of the Women’s Premier League this weekend. The Champions who lead the Southern Zone table with 18 points are 5 points ahead of their host. The fixture headlines the matches for this weekend in the Southern Zone. Also coming up this weekend is the match between two service teams Army Ladies and Immigration Ladies at the Elwak stadium. Here is what to expect on the last day of matches for the first round of the Premier League.

POLICE LADIES X SEA LIONS

Police Ladies FC will welcome strugglers Sea Lions to the McDan La Town Park on Sunday. Sea Lions who have eight points out of a possible 24 recorded an impressive victory against Army Ladies and will bank their hopes on their last win to give Police Ladies a good run for their money. Police Ladies are on 9 points after seven games and will chase for a win to keep their title ambition alive. The last meeting between them ended in a win for Police Ladies and they have sworn not to relent on their efforts to hammer the Lions at their home grounds.

ARMY LADIES X IMMIGRATION LADIES

Army Ladies will host Immigration Ladies in the battle of the service teams. Army Ladies’ four games winning streak came to a halt last weekend after losing 2- 1 to Sea Lions at the Ndoum Stadium. The team is unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions, winning two in the League and the other in the FA Cup. Immigration Ladies on the other hand are winless in all their away fixtures in the League this season with their best result being a goalless draw against Thunder Queens in the Match week 7 fixture. Army Ladies have been boosted with the availability of 12 of their players who just passed out from the Army recruitment training. While Army hopes to return to winning ways, Immigration will seek to end the first round with their first win on the road. The game comes off this weekend at the El Wak Sports Stadium and will be live on Max TV.

SOCCER INTELLECTUALS X FAITH LADIES

Soccer Intellectuals will entertain newcomers Faith Ladies at the Ajumako Eduyaw Assasan Park in their quests to end their uninspiring performance this season. They have failed to record a win at home and have managed only a win in the matches played so far. Faith Ladies though debutants are better on the League log than the host who are firmly rooted at the bottom with only 4 points. This will be the maiden meeting between the two clubs and that makes the game tricky for the host.

LADYSTRIKERS X BERRY LADIES

Cape Coast Ladystrikers will welcome Berry Ladies to the Robert Mensah Stadium on Wednesday, February, 23 as they seek to end the first round of the League season on a positive note. Second placed Ladystrikers return to their home grounds after their 3:2 away victory last Monday. Strikers after their 2:1 away defeat to Faith Ladies in Week 6 have gone three successive games without defeat followings victories over They beat Sea Lions (6:0), 11:0 against Mfantseman Royal in the Women's FA Cup and an away victory over Immigration Ladies in the League. Berry Ladies on the other hand, have recorded 3 successive draws in their recent Women's Premier League games. A goalless draw against Soccer Intellectuals at Ajumako, a 2:2 draw against Hasaacas Ladies at the Gyandu Park and their 1:1 stalemate with Faith Ladies. Both teams are expected to exhibit higher level of football since the game will be live on Max TV but Ladystrikers stands bit tall than the visitors.

THUNDER QUEENS X HASAACAS LADIES

Champions Hasaacas Ladies will play as guests of Thunder Queens on match week 9 at the Dansoman Carl Reindolf Park in Dansoman. Hasaacas Ladies sit comfortably at the apex of the Southern Zone table with 18 points while contenders, Thunder Queens are 3rd with 13 points. Even though the ‘Doooo Ladies’ are looking to extend the lead, the absence of Evelyn Badu and Pepertual Agyekum in the heart of midfield would not be a stumbling block as the likes of Doreen Copson and Success Ameyaa are equal to task ahead. The return of striker, Vivian Adjei Konadu is also an advantage for the home side heading into this crunch fixture. This particular encounter will be fiercely contested and the better side could steal all the points.