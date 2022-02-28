2 hours ago

Alfred Duncan , Fiorentina midfielder , formerly of Sassuolo , spoke to Sky Sport before the match at Mapei Stadium against the neroverdi: "Sassuolo has remained that team of personality and quality, which is trying to make the game. Seeing how successful we hope to be. do not make the mistake of the first half, in which they put us in difficulty on the dribble ".

Do you think about Juventus? "No, because we want to give continuity. At the end of the game we will think about the other, but today we want to make a good impression." Nice to come back here? "After my departure it is the first time, a unique emotion. Some thrills but I try to stay calm".