The Fisheries Commission says it is investigating the cause of death of fishes washed ashore the Osu Castle Beach.

A release signed by Mr Michael Arthur-Dadzie (Esq.), the Executive Director of the Fisheries Commission, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Monday, in Accra, said the Commission received information in the evening of April 3, 2021, about fish mortalities sighted at the Osu Castle Beach.

It said a team from the Fish Health Unit and the Fisheries Scientific Survey Division of the Commission dispatched to the area noticed that there were dead small pelagic and demersal fishes at the shore.

It said the initial observation of the fishes showed no wound or lesions on their bodies.

The release explained that the colour of the sea and temperature at the time of visitation was normal.

It, however, said the usual happening was that after two to three days of death of an animal, pathological signs changed.

Therefore, samples of the fish had been collected on ice to be examined critically in the laboratory, the release said, while sea water samples had also been collected at the Korle Klottey District in the Greater Accra Region to be tested.

“Examinations will be carried out on the fish gills and other histological examinations will equally be conducted to ascertain any pathological cause,” the release said.

The sea water samples collected would also be analysed for physical, chemical and other biological parameters.

“We assure everyone that we are working hard to ascertain the actual cause of mortality of the fish,” it said.

Source: peacefmonline.com