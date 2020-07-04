3 hours ago

Fisherfolks at Gomoa Fetteh in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region are in a state of mourning after a fisherman and his fifteen-year-old boy assistant who went fishing drowned in the sea this morning.

The canoe of the fisherman was spotted by another group of fishermen who had also gone fishing.

Justice Mensah, an eye witness told Kasapa News' Yaw Boagyan that he only found the clothes of Kwaku Saah and his assistant Kwaku Meshack floating on the sea.

The Chief fisherman for Gomoa Fetteh Nana Obrenu Dabum III says although this is the first time such an incident has happening in Gomoa Fetteh, they will perform rituals to bring back the bodies of the deceased for burial.

He urged fishermen in the community to always ensure they wear safety gear when they go fishing.

The Assemblyman for Gomoa Fetteh Electoral area, Christopher Dadzi also appealed to the government to supply fishermen with Life Jacket to save lives.