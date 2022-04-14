8 hours ago

Fisherfolk along Ghana's coastal regions; Central, Western, Greater Accra and Volta have vowed not to adhere to the closed season directives if it is implemented this year.

The fisherfolk say the exercise has not yielded any positive result since its implementation.

Speaking at a press conference held in Cape Coast, fishermen from the four coastal regions who were cladded in red, said they will not observe the closure of the season because it would worsen their lives.

“We are already suffering due to the inadequate supply of premix fuel. The little that comes is also given to those who are not fishermen or canoe owners and we buy from them at exorbitant prices. Closing the season this year will only worsen our hardships” they lamented.

About the closed season

The closed season policy which started in 2019 is in accordance with sections 76(3) and 84 of the Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625) with the objective to reduce the pressure and over-exploitation of fish stocks in Ghana’s marine waters.

The measure is a major step towards replenishing the depleted marine fish stock, and it is also key to the Fisheries Management Plan of Ghana.

Research indicates that the closed season will allow fish to reproduce and create an enabling environment for the juvenile fishes to grow and safeguard the fish reproduction process and allow fish to spawn and multiply.

Source: angelonline.com.gh