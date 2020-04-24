34 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Amoah was injured in his side third qualifying round of the Europa League encounter with Latvian minnows Ventspils on 14th August last year.

In a match which the Portuguese side went ahead to win by a whooping six nil.

The midfielder who is playing his sixth season as a player for Vitoria de Guimarães never expected the injury to sideline him for that long.

Eight months later and now fully fit, the Ghanaian player is raring to help coach Ivo Vieira side but for the coronavirus induced suspension of the Portuguese league.

"When this season started, I was very ambitious, but I was crippled. I'm already recovered and I'm already training with the team. I'm feeling good and ready to play again. I will try to gain space [in the team] again, but it is not easy ”, said Joseph Amoah

The midfielder has only participated in 4 games this season and scored two goals, precisely in the Europa League qualifying phase, before getting injured just 2 minutes into the fourth game he was playing in mid-August.

Despite the long break, Joseph says that he is mentally ready to start playing again and that, if that happens, he will do everything to help Vitória, currently ranked sixth in the I Liga, with 37 points, when there are 10 games left, to keep the an exhibition level revealed in several games, and even highlights some:

"The game against Arsenal, in England [defeat by Guimarães, 3-2] was good. We have been good at home, but I also remember that we played well in Porto [3-0 loss]. We ended up with two fewer players, but we created a lot of scoring opportunities. "

Joseph Amoah, like the rest of Vitória de Guimarães's squad, is training at home with the material provided by the club, in the Minho city where he remains in confinement. Free time occupies him watching television, cooking and talking to the family in Ghana, via video call.

Asked about the possibility of the competition returning without an audience in the stands, the athlete recognizes that it will be strange for the players, but stresses that above all is the health of everyone. "It is never the same (...) there are no fans in the stadium but it is important to look at the safety of everyone", he said.

The I Liga has been suspended since March 12, due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus that in Portugal has already killed 735 people among the 20,863 confirmed cases of infection.

According to data released by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), 610 people are already recovering from the disease