2 hours ago

It was a delightful return to action for Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Thomas Teye Partey as he helped the Gunners cruise to a 3-0 triumph over plucky Newcastle United on Monday night.

The Magpies were able to contain the Gunners till half time when they both settled for a 0-0 drawn game although the best chance of the first half fell to Arsenal captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang who could only clip the post with his shot.

Thomas Partey was influential in the first Arsenal goal scored by Aubameyang as he clipped a 30 yard pass to set up Aubameyang on his way as he lofted the ball over Newcastle goalie Karl Darlow to open the scores in the 50th minute.

Ten minutes after the first goal, Partey was replaced by Mohammed El Neny as he just returned from a long injury lay off.

Partey was named on the bench in Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace coming on to play 21 minutes in their last game but was handed a start against Newcastle.

Two more goals from Bukayo Saka from an Emile Smith Rowe cut back and a tap in from Aubameyang for his second ensured the Gunners compounded Steve Bruce's misery as they are winless in the last eight Premier League games with pressure mounting.

The win takes Arsenal to 10th on the standings with 27 points from 19 games.