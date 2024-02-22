5 hours ago

Fresh off the exhilarating TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire, the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League returns this weekend, promising another dose of high-octane football action across the continent.

While the fervor of AFCON 2023 still lingers, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing their beloved players transition from international glory to club success in the prestigious CAF Champions League.

Despite AFCON 2023 predominantly featuring Europe-based stars, several homegrown talents left an indelible mark on the tournament, showcasing their prowess and setting the stage for their exploits in club competitions.

Here are the top five players from AFCON 2023 poised to shine in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League:

1. Ronwen Williams (GK) - Mamelodi Sundowns & South Africa: The standout goalkeeper of AFCON 2023, Williams' heroics guided South Africa to a bronze medal. As captain of Mamelodi Sundowns, his leadership and shot-stopping abilities will be pivotal in the Champions League.

2. Teboho Mokoena (MF) - Mamelodi Sundowns & South Africa: Mokoena's midfield mastery earned him plaudits at AFCON 2023, showcasing his versatility and skill. As a key figure for Mamelodi Sundowns, his contributions will be crucial in their Champions League campaign.

3. Henock Inonga (DF) - Simba SC & DR Congo: Inonga's defensive solidity was instrumental for DR Congo at AFCON 2023. Representing Simba SC, his leadership at the back will be vital as they resume their Champions League journey.

4. Gilberto Deivi Miguel (FW) - Petro Atletico & Angola: Miguel's attacking prowess for Angola caught the eye at AFCON 2023. Playing for Petro Atletico, his goal-scoring ability will be crucial in their Champions League aspirations.

5. Djigui Diarra (GK) - Young Africans & Mali: Diarra's heroics in goal guided Mali to the quarter-finals at AFCON 2023. As a key player for Young Africans, his shot-stopping abilities will be vital in their Champions League campaign.

With these stellar performers ready to make an impact, fans can expect thrilling encounters as the quest for continental glory resumes in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Match Day 5 Fixtures:

Friday, 23 February

16:00 GMT | Al-Hilal vs. Petro de Luanda

16:00 GMT | Medeama vs. Al Ahly SC

19:00 GMT | Asec Mimosas vs. Simba SC

Saturday, 24 February

13:00 GMT | Jwaneng Galaxy vs. Wydad AC

13:00 GMT | TP Mazembe vs. Pyramids FC

16:00 GMT | Nouadhibou vs. Mamelodi Sundowns FC

16:00 GMT | Young Africans vs. CR Belouizdad

19:00 GMT | ES Sahel vs. ES Tunis