2 hours ago

The police have arrested five persons in connection with renewed chieftaincy clashes at Yong Dakpemyili, a farming community near Tamale in the Northern Region.

The suspects were arrested on Friday, February 12, for allegedly causing unlawful damage to buildings and rioting with weapons.

Briefing

The Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, who briefed the media on the arrest in Tamale, said the suspects were currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

He said a joint team of police and military personnel had been deployed to the community to protect lives and properties, and added that calm had since been restored in the community.

Renewed clashes

Some residents of Yong Dakpemyili sustained injuries in the confusion and about 25 houses were razed to the ground last Thursday, February 18, following renewed violent clashes between two rival factions in the chieftaincy dispute.

The two factions have been fighting over who is the rightful heir to the Yong Skin, following the rejection of a successor who was selected by the Dapkema of Tamale, Naa Fuseini Bawa, in March last year.

The Daily Graphic gathered that the community had been deserted in the aftermath of the recent clashes, as women and children have fled the area to seek refuge in nearby communities.

In a similar manner, some members belonging to the two feuding factions are also said to have fled the area for fear of their lives.