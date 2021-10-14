10 hours ago

The main mandate of the National Commission on Culture is to maintain the unique cultural identity and values for the promotion of an integrated national culture, as well as contribute to the overall economic development of the nation.

However, the agency, which is under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, has not fully lived up to that mandate, owing to poor structures, lack of funding and non-functional Centres for National Culture across the country.

In the quest to make the National Commission on Culture a champion of Ghanaian culture, the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has disclosed plans to renovate five cultural centres next year.

Speaking at the inauguration of the governing boards of the National Film Authority (NFA), National Commission on Culture (NCC) and the National Theatre of Ghana in Accra on Tuesday, October 12, Dr Awal said the renovation of these centres will equip them with the requisite resources to drive the President’s agenda of making Ghana’s culture attractive.

“The National Commission on Culture is a strategic organisation whose relevance in the promotion of our culture cannot be overlooked. However, they can fully perform their duties when equipped with the necessary resources and getting national cultural centres functional will help in the agenda,” he stated.

Board Members of the National Film Authority are David Dontoh (Chairperson) and Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante (Executive Secretary) who were maintained on the board; Josephine Ohene-Osei, Dr Ramatu Mustapha Dadzie, Samuel Fiscian, Zakaria Abdulai, Kofi Narte B. Nartey, Akofa Edjeani, Kofi Ohemeng Owusu, Rukiyatu Naa Ayikaley Ankrah, Samuel Gyandoh and Ernest Yaw Boateng.

Nana Fredua-Agyemang Ofori-Atta and Amy Frimpong were maintained as Board Chair and Executive Director for the National Theatre of Ghana respectively. The other board members are Dr Misonu Amu, Kofi Adu, Adjetey Anang, Abdulai Awudu, Issahaque Serikpera Naa, Professor Dzodzi Tsikata and Professor Awo Mana Asiedu whose nomination is pending.

Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal will be the chairperson of the governing body of the National Commission on Culture.

Other members are Janet Edna Nyame, Gifty Twum-Ampofo (Deputy Minister of Education), Fatima Abubakar, Dzifa Kemevor, Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X, Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu, Lawyer Christine O. Asare, Kwaku T. Danso-Misa, Shirley Nana Akua Frimpomaa-Manso, Sheikh Zakariah M. Seebaway, Alex Lucky Mensah, Felix Otis Tsibo-Darko and Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong.

With a focus on bringing evident progress to the tourism, arts and culture sectors during his tenure, Dr Awal didn’t mince words in charging the respective governing boards to work towards the President’s vision of making Ghana the number one tourism destination in Africa.

He explained that the responsibilities of the three governing boards were entwined in pursuing the supreme cultural interests of the country and as such, they must not rest on their oars in bringing the vision into reality.

The occasion also offered the various heads of the governing boards the chance to relay the challenges of their various agencies to the Tourism Minister.