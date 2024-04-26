1 day ago

Five people are feared dead in a gory accident at Kyekyewere along the Accra – Kumasi Highway.

Others also sustained various degrees of injuries.

The deceased are said to include two women and three men whose identity are not immediately known.

The accident according to report occurred at about 3:25 pm.

It involved a green sprinter bus with registration number GT 6673-13, an Accra-Kumasi bound bus.

The cause of the accident is however not known.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital while the injured are also undergoing treatment.

