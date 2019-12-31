3 hours ago

Five Ghanaian workers at a Chinese plastic recycling company, LHP, in the Tema Industrial area were on Monday, December 30, 2019, rushed to hospital with injuries after a rifle being handled by one of the Chinese supervisors went off.

The workers were said to have queued up for their salaries, however, the suspect who was apparently guarding the main gate and allegedly fidgeting with the rifle on his lap pressed the trigger.

According to some of the workers, the discharged bullets hit the ground and spread out on impact.

In the process, five of the workers were hit, some in the ribs, thigh and legs. They were rushed to the Narh-Bita Hospital in Community 4 for medical attention.

A foreman at the facility who gave his name only as Eric, told Graphic Online that the workers had closed from work and had lined up for their salaries and end of year package when the incident occurred.

The police have picked up the suspect to assist with investigations after visiting the premises.

Myjoyonline