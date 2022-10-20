1 hour ago

At least five Nigerians have been injured in a knife fight during sharing of drinks at Buduburam Ghetto, known as ‘Gab’, in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests the fight erupted during the birthday celebration of one of the Nigerians.

Police sources say a provocation from a guest from the Kwame Nkrumah Circle led to the bloody fight in which the five sustained deep knife wounds.

Speaking in an interview, the Asafohene of Gomoa Buduburam, Nana Adolf, who doubles as Central Regional Street King, said but for his timely intervention and those of others, the situation could have been worse.

He said the victims have been sent to the St Gregory Hospital for treatment.