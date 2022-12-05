1 hour ago

Five outstanding players have been nominated for the NASCO Player of the Month for the month of November, 2022.

Bright Adjei(Aduana FC),David Abagna Sandan(RTU), Cephas Kofi Mantey(Bechem United) have earned nominations for the monthly award for following impressive performances for their respective clubs.

Other nominees are Mezack Afriyie (Berekum Chelsea and Ibrahim Laar of Bibiani Gold Stars FC.

A winner will be adjudged after considering their statistics in the month.

The winner will be announced in the next edition of the GFA News programme with the winner set to receive a 43-inch NASCO Television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.

Check out the statistics of the players: