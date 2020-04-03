Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak this Friday morning. We’ll have another update for you at 18:00 GMT.

1. Testing questions for government


Ministers are being asked to explain how they will meet their new target of carrying out 100,000 daily coronavirus tests by the end of the month.

2. Emergency loans scheme revamp


The government tries to make it easier for small firms to access funds, as Treasury figures reveal 130,000 enquiries have resulted in fewer than 1,000 loan approvals.
3. Cases pass million mark


There have been some 51,500 deaths worldwide, with 2,921 of them in the UK at the latest count.
4. Coronavirus hospital opens


The Prince of Wales is to open the UK’s newest hospital later, albeit by video link. NHS Nightingale, in east London, was built in just nine days.
5. Tribute to key workers


The UK honoured NHS staff, carers and other essential workers again on Thursday evening. Our short film captures the applause of the nation.
