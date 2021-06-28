2 hours ago

Some irate traders at the Asafo market are threatening to demonstrate against Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) over the deplorable state of the market.

Leader of the treaders, Mr Oti Francis at a press conference on Monday, June 28 2021, at the Asafo market said they have lost several goods worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the recent flooding at the market.

According to him, the KMA has awarded the Asafo market to a contractor named, Alhaji and Madina Constructions who has blocked the Subin drain that passes through the market.

This a result has made the water difficult to flow thereby causing an abnormal flooding at the market.

The traders warned the KMA not dare send its revenue collectors to the market for tolls if the market is not properly fixed.

The traders have given the KMA a 7 day ultimatum to fix the menace else they will hit the streets with a strong protest against the Assembly.

We are ready to sacrifice our lives for a massive demonstration whether the Ghana Police grant us permit or not. They vowed.

By: Joseph Marfo