3 hours ago

The Chief Executive of the Ningo Prampram District Assembly, Jonathan Tei Doku has made a passionate appeal to the Roads Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Attah to fix the Ningo-Sege road said to be in a deplorable state.

The DCE said the bad nature of the road makes life uncomfortable for residents.

Speaking to Citi News, Jonathan Tei Doku said: “Between Magotsonya to old Ningo, there is a major bridge that needs to be fixed. So we are only appealing to the Roads Minister. He has done a yo man’s job by fixing Mangotsonya to Dawa to Lewokpowonor [road].

“They can quickly give the 7.2km left to a contractor so when they start the dualization of the Tema Aflao road, most of the vehicles will come through the Ningo-Prampram corridor. This is just an appeal,” the DCE pleaded.

The Roads Minister, Mr. Amoako-Attah continues to tout government’s achievements in the road sector following its Year of Roads initiative.

He said the State will use whatever resources available to revamp roads in the country.

Per his own revelations, at least 15 road projects were initiated and have been completed between 2017 and 2020.

The Minister has said, besides the completed roads, many other projects were still ongoing and at various stage of completion.

Roads to be constructed in 2021

Government has outlined plans to improve the country’s road network in the years between 2021 and 2024.

This includes the expected completion of 6,000 kilometres out of 11,000 kilometres of roads.

In addition, 120 bridges are also to be constructed out of 200 programmed for the duration.

Roads to be constructed include town roads, cocoa roads, Sinohydro roads, and those under other critical projects.

“Between 2021 and 2024, we have programmed to do 11,000 kilometers of road. Out of which we are convinced and confident that 6,000 would have seen total completion with the remaining 5,000 being at various levels of completion. This is what has been put forward in the road sector by President Akufo-Addo”, the Minister told the media.

Source: citifmonline