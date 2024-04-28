6 hours ago

The fury over the erratic power situation that has plagued parts of the country since January 2024 was felt at the funeral of late broadcaster, Kwabena Kwakye alias Wofa KK.

A mourner taunted the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, demanding an immediate solution to the problem.

A video in circulation on social media captures a mourner shouting at the convoy of the Vice President “Fix the dumsor” repeatedly.

Dr Bawumia whose convoy was leaving the funeral grounds, acknowledged the demands by the concerned citizen and responded “We will fix it” in Twi.

The video has been making rounds on social media with some persons commending Bawumia for promising to tackle the situation that has impacted negatively on businesses and households.

Parts of the country have been experiencing sporadic power cuts, otherwise known as 'dumsor' in recent months.

Though the power distribution company - Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) - has attributed the intermittent power supply to technical challenges, some Ghanaians and institutions including the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) think otherwise.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) in March directed the Electricity Company of Ghana to furnish it with a load management timetable by April 2, 2024.

ECG’s management in reaction maintained that the power outages stem from technical difficulties and that no formal load-shedding schedule will be implemented.

PURC subsequently fined ECG board members GH¢5.8 million for power cut violations.