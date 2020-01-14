The draw for the 2019/2020 MTN FA Cup round of 64 which was held at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday morning threw up many exciting local derbies.
The draw included 48 Division One League clubs and 44 qualified clubs from the Regional Division 2 leagues who were paired based on regional locations.
The matches will be played between 24-27 January, 2020 across the country.
Below are the fixtures for the 2019/2020 MTN FA Cup Round of 64:
BRONG AHAFO REGION
Bofoakwa Tano vs Nsoatreman FC
Might Royals vs Kato Freedom Fighters
Kintampo Top Talent vs Nkoranza Warriors
Young Apostle vs Gold Stars
BA United vs Berekum Barcelona
Unity fc vs Berekum Arsenal
DC United vs Techiman city
Sunyani Reformers vs Kenyasi New Dreams fc
GREATER ACCRA REGION
Mighty Jets vs Nania FC
Charity stars vs Danbort fc
Attram De Visser Academy vs Star Makers
Uncle T United vs Okyeman Planners
Third World vs Tema Youth
Accra Lions vs Vision fc
Amidaus professionals vs Accra City Stars
Emmanuel fc vs Teshie Unique FC
CENTRAL REGION
Windy Professionals vs Star Madrid
All Blacks vs Winneba utd
New Edubase utd vs Unistar Academy
Venomous Viper vs Soccer Intellectuals fc
Suamponmang utd vs Cape Coast Metro Youth
ASHANTI REGION
Wassaman utd vs Achiken fc
Kumawuman utd vs BYF fc
Pacific Heroes vs AC Milan fc
Asokwa Deportive vs River Plate Athletic club
Afigya shooting stars vs Thunderbolt fc
WESTERN REGION:
Sekondi Eleven wise vs Aboi Youngster
Skyy fc vs TTU Stars FC
Nkwantaman utd vrs Proud utd
Dolphins fc vs Samtartex 1996
NORTHERN REGION
Kintampo FC vs Tamale Sky FC
RTU vs Gbewaa FC
Tamale City vs Steadfast FC
Young Zobzia vs Great Amphibians
UPPER EAST REGION
Garu utd vs Crocodile stars
Zuarungu fc vs Bolaga Soccer Masters
UPPER WEST REGION
Wa Suntaa vs Sombo Freedom Stars
Wa Yasin FC vrs Real 24 hours
VOLTA REGION
Adidome unity Stars vs Hearts of Lions
Likpe Heroes vs Bebeto FC
Akatsi All Stars vrs Agbozuwe Weavers
EASTERN REGION:
Young wise vs Krystal Place
Blue Skies vs Bazuka FC
Okwawu utd vs Kotoku Royal
Kade utd vs Phar Rangers
