The draw for the 2019/2020 MTN FA Cup round of 64 which was held at the GFA Secretariat on Tuesday morning threw up many exciting local derbies.

The draw included 48 Division One League clubs and 44 qualified clubs from the Regional Division 2 leagues who were paired based on regional locations.

The matches will be played between 24-27 January, 2020 across the country.

Below are the fixtures for the 2019/2020 MTN FA Cup Round of 64:

BRONG AHAFO REGION

Bofoakwa Tano vs Nsoatreman FC

Might Royals vs Kato Freedom Fighters

Kintampo Top Talent vs Nkoranza Warriors

Young Apostle vs Gold Stars

BA United vs Berekum Barcelona

Unity fc vs Berekum Arsenal

DC United vs Techiman city

Sunyani Reformers vs Kenyasi New Dreams fc

GREATER ACCRA REGION

Mighty Jets vs Nania FC

Charity stars vs Danbort fc

Attram De Visser Academy vs Star Makers

Uncle T United vs Okyeman Planners

Third World vs Tema Youth

Accra Lions vs Vision fc

Amidaus professionals vs Accra City Stars

Emmanuel fc vs Teshie Unique FC

CENTRAL REGION

Windy Professionals vs Star Madrid

All Blacks vs Winneba utd

New Edubase utd vs Unistar Academy

Venomous Viper vs Soccer Intellectuals fc

Suamponmang utd vs Cape Coast Metro Youth

ASHANTI REGION

Wassaman utd vs Achiken fc

Kumawuman utd vs BYF fc

Pacific Heroes vs AC Milan fc

Asokwa Deportive vs River Plate Athletic club

Afigya shooting stars vs Thunderbolt fc

WESTERN REGION:

Sekondi Eleven wise vs Aboi Youngster

Skyy fc vs TTU Stars FC

Nkwantaman utd vrs Proud utd

Dolphins fc vs Samtartex 1996

NORTHERN REGION

Kintampo FC vs Tamale Sky FC

RTU vs Gbewaa FC

Tamale City vs Steadfast FC

Young Zobzia vs Great Amphibians

UPPER EAST REGION

Garu utd vs Crocodile stars

Zuarungu fc vs Bolaga Soccer Masters

UPPER WEST REGION

Wa Suntaa vs Sombo Freedom Stars

Wa Yasin FC vrs Real 24 hours

VOLTA REGION

Adidome unity Stars vs Hearts of Lions

Likpe Heroes vs Bebeto FC

Akatsi All Stars vrs Agbozuwe Weavers

EASTERN REGION:

Young wise vs Krystal Place

Blue Skies vs Bazuka FC

Okwawu utd vs Kotoku Royal

Kade utd vs Phar Rangers