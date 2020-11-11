1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association has released fixtures for Zone One of the 2020/21 Division One League.

The Second tier league is scheduled to kick off between December 3-5 across the country and run through till the weekend of July 2-5, 2021.

There will be some interesting duels when the season kickstarts in Zone One with Berekum Arsenals coming up against BA United on Day One of the season.

The upcoming season promises to be exciting with lots of interesting derbies on every match day.

Specific dates, time and for each match fixture would be announced after the Club Licensing Board submits approved venues for the season.

Click here for the full fixtures: Division One League - Zone One - Fixtures 2020-21 - Comms Creatives