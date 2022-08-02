1 hour ago

Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs FC will face Liberty Professionals FC in the opening match of the Three-way all-play-all competition to determine a replacement for demoted Ashantigold SC.

The second game of the mini-league competition will see Liberty Professionals square off with Tamale City FC.

These pairings were revealed after a draw which was held between the three clubs at the GFA Secretariat on Monday morning.

The matches will be played from August 4-8, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Below are the full fixtures: