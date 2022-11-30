33 minutes ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of his unflinching support towards the 2024 elections whether he is the flagbearer or not.

Addressing party executives in Wa in the Upper West Region last Sunday, Mr Mahama, who is yet to declare his intentions to contest the flagbearership of the party said , “ Whatever position

I occupy having been given the opprotunity to be former President, I am always going to be there for the party. Whether I am the flagbearer or not the flagbearer,” he said.

The meeting was attended by the members of the Council of Elders, newly elected regional and constituency executives, and a cross-section of the party members in the region.

The former President was in the region to join the NDC regional party sympathisers and the family of the late Alhaji Mumuni Mankaama, 69, a stalwart of the party at the 40th-day prayers (Adua) of his death.

Already, a former Finance Minister and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and a former Metropolitan Chief Executive of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu have declared their intentions to contest the flagbearership of the NDC when the party opens nominations for the presidential primary somewhere next year.

No preferred choice

Mr Mahama who was the 2020 Presidential candidate of the NDC, said he had no preferred choice among the aspirants vying for positions in the upcoming national executive election of the NDC.

“The choice is left with the delegates of the party to make and therefore anybody who says I have a preferred candidates is not true,” he stated.

The largest opposition party is due for its national elections on December 17, 2022 to elect new executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The national executive positions that are up for grabs are the Chairman, Vice-Chairman, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary, National Organiser, Deputy National Organiser, Communication Officer, Deputy Communication Officer, Youth Organiser, Deputy Youth Organiser, Women Organiser, Deputy Women Organiser, Zongo Caucas Coordinator and National Executive members.

Unite

Mr Mahama called on those who were victorious in the recent elections to bring the losers to their sides, since the battle could only be won through unity and hard work.

He further admonished the executive members to send the messages to the grassroots since the ability to ensure victory resided in them.

He was optimistic that with the rigorous training programmes their polling station agents have undergone, there would be no need for the party to go to the Supreme Court to announce victory after the elections.

The former President thus urged the newly elected executives to put an end to their jubilations and hit the ground running, for the real battle has already begun.

He pointed out that the NDC was the only party that could steer the country to prosperity and the people have realised their mistakes in the wrong choice they made by voting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to power.

Mr Mahama said that the NPP government has mismanaged and collapsed the economy, leading to the difficulties the people are all enduring at present.

Agenda 11-11

The NDC Upper West Regional Chairman, Saani Abdul Nasir, gave the assurance that he and his executives have declared an operation 11-11 to ensure that all the 11 seats in the region are captured by the party.

He said they would also ensure a massive increase in the margin of votes won in both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections.