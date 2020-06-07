1 hour ago

Ghanaian star Kevin Prince Boateng has added his voice to the ongoing widespread condemnation of racism across the World, saying he will "be like Muhammad Ali" if he should play in Europe.

The Beşiktaş forward says he would fight racism even if he should find himself playing in the Major League, saying that "will not change anything".

"One day , being transferred to the United States wil not change anything, he told to Sky Sports.

"I will be the same person again. I fight like this. I say to people that you can be Muhammad Ali . He always says," I will always be with you, I am more than a boxer. " "I want to be more than a boxer too. I will fight for bigger things in my life."

Boateng led the fight against racism during his days at AC Milan player, when he left the field during a pre-season friendly after he became the target for racist slurs.

His team-mates joined him and the game was consequently abandoned, with the message conveyed around the world that racism in any shape and form is unacceptable

"In my youth years, I always tried not to see racism and walk away, he said.

"When I was playing racism in Milan in 2013, I overflowed the glass. I hated the world and left the field. You can't judge me by looking at the color of my skin."

" They put you in the box and send them to your country. ”They threw water, they said, 'If you wash it, the dirt on it goes away.