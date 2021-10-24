3 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak were subjected to a disastrous Champions League campaign in Morroco after Wydad Athletic Club beat them by 6-1 in ruthless fashion in Casablanca.

Four goals in first half and two in the second half ended the Phobians dream of ending a 15 years absence in the group stage.

What was anticipated to be a showdown turned out to be a tactical meltdown for Coach Samuel Boadu as Ghana's canker in Africa continued in Casablanca.

The Ghanaian Champions had absolutely no answer to the flawless display by the Moroccans, having entered field for the first time without their flowers.

What looked like a fanfare for the Moroccans was actually a nightmare for Hearts of Oak, who had gone into the game with a 1-0 advantage.

WAC opened the scoreline through Happygod with a superb header in the 5th minute before El Hassouni Aymane increased the tally to 2-0 in the 8th minute with a clever grounded free-kick effort.

Achraf Dari made it 3-0 in the 20th minute before Yahya Jabrane made it 4-0 from the spot to close the 38th minutes.

The jittery continued in the second half as the ruthless WAC kept haunting the Rainbow boys.

And it was El Amloud who registered his name on the scorecard two minutes into the second half after beating an offside trap

Happygod appeared again to grab his second on the hour mark to make it 6-0 for WAC before Razak scored a consolation goal in the 84th minute for the Ghanaian champions.

The Phobians now been pushed to the Confederation Cup playoff stages of the competition with a 6-2 aggregate defeat.

Their hope of a playing in a group stage now shifts to the confederations cup, which they won the maiden edition in 2004.