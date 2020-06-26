11 minutes ago

Gone are the days when you had to visit the street shops in search for the best kids rakhi or God idol rakhi or any other rakhi as everything can now happen in just a few clicks sitting at the comfort of your home. FlowerAura is one such online gifting portal that offers the best collection of Rakhis online. You can easily find a wide range of rakhi and rakhi gifts for your brother and other siblings at their website. The ordering process is also easy and the booking for rakhi orders has also started at their portal. They have added some amazing rakhi designs and have launched a brand new special collection. Let’s have a little tour.

Personalised Rakhi

Yes! With different gifts getting their personalised versions, now rakhi can also be personalised with the recipient’s photograph and quotes as well. The beautifully designed personalised rakhi with your brother’s photo in the center will surely light up his special day.

Cartoon Rakhi

A special rakhi for your kid brother who loves to watch cartoons. You often fail to impress your small bro and these are the perfect rakhis for him. You will find great designer kids rakhi like Ben 10 rakhi, Doraemon rakhi, Avengers rakhi, Batman rakhi, Spiderman rakhi, Hulk rakhi, and so on. Choose the perfect rakhi of the cartoon character or superhero that your brother loves the most and make him go crazy over your thoughtful rakhi pick.

Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi Sets

Bhabhi is also the part of your family and slowly the tradition of tying rakhi to your bhabhi is being followed throughout the nation. So, FlowerAura has launched special bhaiya bhabhi lumba rakhi sets and rakhi gifts for couples as well. Gift the perfect bhaiya bhabhi rakhi set to your idol couple and bring a wide smile on their faces, this Raksha Bandhan.

Rakhi Signature Boxes

The celebrations of Raksha Bandhan are incomplete without some delicious sweets and the rakhi signature boxes are the perfect combos to lit up the celebrations. The signature boxes from FlowerAura contain dry fruits, chocolates, greeting cards, and rakhi, all placed beautifully inside the box.

Rakhi Personalised Gifts

From personalised mugs, cushions to personalised watches, explosion boxes, and greeting cards, you will find it all at FlowerAura. You can even pair up the personalised gifts with your favorite rakhi or can browse their rakhi special gift combos.

So, these were the special additions to the rakhi collection. Start your rakhi online shopping at FlowerAura and add charm to the special celebrations of the auspicious festival with your sweet gesture. You can pre book the rakhi order and can even avail same day or express rakhi delivery across India and abroad. Happy shopping! Happy gifting!