Peter Lanchene Toobu, the Member of Parliament for Wa West has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare to flush out top officers who may be connected to the multiple bullion van robberies in Ghana.

The police on Tuesday (8 March) announced they have killed two officers and arrested four others linked with bullion van robberies.

Reacting to the development on Asaase Radio, Toobu urged the IGP to discharge his duty without fear or favour.

“It is a possibility in every police organisation, and what we ought to say is that we always expect that the police leadership will have that moral character to be able to deal with some of these things when they emerge.

“It is not about it being real or perceived. I am saying that it is a possibility in all police organisations, and I trust in the competence of the Inspector General of Police, I trust in his moral character and I want to believe that he fears nothing, and he will do his work without fear or favour,” the former police officer said.

“If there is anybody up there who is connected to this young boys or men, who are probably creating this criminal network to embarrass the Ghana Police Service, I am sure it is a matter of time, they will be exposed and when they are exposed, it doesn’t matter what your rank is, it doesn’t matter your standing in the police or society, you will be dealt with,” he said.

The circuit court in Accra on Wednesday (9 March) remanded into police custody four police officers and a civilian arrested recently in connection with bullion van robberies in Ghana.

Their plea for bail was not taken after it was opposed by the prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sylvester Asare, who argued that the Police Service is still carrying out investigations into the case and will require the assistance of the five accused.

Of the five suspects, two – Albert Ofosu and Affisu Yaro Ibrahim – have been charged with attempt to commit crime and robbery. The others – Richard Boadu, Razak Alhassan and Rabiu Jambedu – have been charged with abetment of crime and robbery.

The five were picked up at a hideout after a police intelligence-led raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman on Tuesday 8 March.

The case has been adjourned to Monday 28 March 2022.