1 hour ago

Flutterwave and Paypal have partnered to open up Paypal’s over 377 million customer accounts to merchants who use Flutterwave.

The benefits of this partnership are obvious when one looks at Paypal’s $936 billion total payment volume that was done in 2020.

These payments were done without the inclusion of the African market.

“We’re bringing more than 300 million Paypal users to African businesses so they can accept payments across the continent. Our mission has always been to simplify payments for endless possibilities…So despite having the largest payment infrastructure in Africa, we want to have arguably all the important payments systems in the world on our platform,” Flutterwave CEO Olugbenga Agboola said to TechCrunch.

About Flutterwave

Flutterwave is one of the fintech companies in Africa that is designed to make online payments as easy as possible.

It has been described as “one platform that lets you sell wherever your customers are”.