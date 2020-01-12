1 hour ago

The National Communication Officer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) insists the Electoral Commission of Ghana led by Madam Jean Mensa is in bed with the ruling government.

Sammy Gyamfi claims President Akufo-Addo 'knows he will lose the election' and that is why the EC is being influenced "to embark on this wasteful and useless exercise which is only calculated to rig the 2020 general elections."

"There is nothing wrong with the current register . . . look at the hardship Ghanaians are facing; things are in a mess in the country and we need a lot of money but government, EC wants to waste money on a so-called register. It is so clear that President Akufo-Addo knows he will lose the election and that is why they are influencing the Electoral Commission to embark on this wasteful exercise," he said in an interview with Peace FM.