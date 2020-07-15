1 hour ago

Wilfred Osei Kwaku the aggrieved party took the case to the Sports adjudicatory over what he terms as unfair and unlawful treatment meted out to him by the GFA's Normalization Committee in disqualifying him from contesting the October 2019 GFA Elections.

The apex Sports court will on Friday 17th July after a lengthy legal tussle from both parties announce their judgement which may cause a tsunami in Ghana football depending on where it may go.

CAS' judgement will have serious ramifications on the future and reign of the current GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku should things not go the way of the GFA.

There is pensive mood within the corridors of power at the GFA as the landmark ruling could plunge the FA on it's head when the verdict is delivered on Friday.