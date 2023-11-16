4 hours ago

Rev. Obofuor thinks that hard labour will pay off financially, but fasting might leave a person’s stomach hurting.

The founder of the Anointed Palace Chapel, said he will never focus on fasting, instead he would work hard and make more money.

He stated that being financially prepared helps people be ready for whatever that comes their way in life. He made this point in a sermon at his church.

Obofuor connected his speech to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, stating that the latter would have massacred Israel if they had not been ready.

He stated they had bombs readily available, which is what has allowed them to stay on the battlefield.

“Despite having the Bible, Israelites use explosives in their battles rather than just speaking in tongues. I shall thus start calling on the God of Ghana instead of the God of Israel as of right now,” he addressed the congregation, saying, “As of today, I will only fast a little, the rest of my time will go into work hard.”

Source: Kapitalradio971.com