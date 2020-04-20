25 minutes ago

Religious leaders have been urged to accept the scientific facts, underpinning the policies and measures put in place to contain and stop the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Evangelist Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, President of Worldwide Miracle Church, said they should be broadminded in their comments and response to these measures.

“We must observe all protocols by educating our church members and the wider community where we live to be hygienic-minded by keeping their environment clean.”

He was speaking, when he led the Lawrence Tetteh Ministries (LTM) and the Worldwide Miracle Outreach (WMO) to donate some items to church leaders at Ashaiman and to formally announce the postponement of the “Ashaiman for Christ Crusade”.

The programme scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, to Friday, April 24, has been put off due to the outbreak of flu-like pathogen.

He congratulated Ghanaians, for what he said, was their patience, understanding, cooperation and support for government’s measures and interventions to prevent the spread of the virus.

“As a nation, we must develop holistic approach to the pandemic and have a transformational mindset in dealing with all other national issues”, he counselled.

Evangelist Dr. Tetteh said it was time for everybody to hold fast to the word of God, assuring them that, “All things work together for good for those who love God and are called for his purpose”.

“The COVID-19 is turning the whole world to reflect upon life, wealth and power in relation to their Superior being.

“The pandemic is drawing us together as one nation, sensitive to the plight of each other, demonstration of empathy, sympathy and love for one another.

“These are fundamental principles and values upon which our Christian faith is founded.

He applauded the frontline health workers for keep pushing and putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives.

The Very Reverend Francis Andrews Tawiah, Head Pastor of the Full Gospel Church International, Ashaiman, and Chairman of the Local Planning Committee of the Ashaiman for Christ Crusade, said they were grateful for the donation.