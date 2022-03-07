5 hours ago

Over one hundred disgruntled members of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, in the Fomena Constituency of the Ashanti Region, are demonstrating against the party’s leadership and are threatening to defect to the opposition NDC over alleged preferential treatment of persons linked to the Independent MP for the area, Andrew Amoako Asiamah.

The angry NPP supporters who demonstrated on Monday morning played campaign songs of former President John Mahama as they stressed that they will not be voting for the NPP in the next general election.

“We will not vote for the NPP in the next elections. We will vote for John Mahama because at least, he has built a modern hospital for us,” one of the angry protestors stated.

The disappointed NPP members held placards with inscriptions such as “let the NPP constitution work, John Boadu and co, we will resist the imposition of Asiamah, No unopposed in Fomena, we will defend the NPP constitution among others.

In a bid to show their seriousness, the aggrieved protestors who are threatening to defect to the NDC then painted the NPP Fomena Constituency office in NDC colours. They then pasted posters of former president John Mahama on the building.

The protestors have vowed to resist attempts by the Independent Member of Parliament for the area, Andrew Amoako Asiamah to be imposed on them in the next general elections.

They allege that the leadership of the party has begun some machinations to favour supporters of the independent Member of Parliament as against those believed to be from other camps in the ongoing polling station elections.

A spokesperson for the aggrieved supporters of NPP in the Fomena Constituency, Emmanuel Domah, told Citi News their protest is as a result of unfair treatment meted out to some party members by the party hierarchy.

“We are opposing the imposition of an independent candidate in the Fomena Constituency. Also, the constitution of the party is not being followed strictly. Again, some party faithfuls who helped Nana Addo to win the general elections are being sidelined, and the party is rather favouring those in the camp of the Independent Member of Parliament for this area, Andrew Amoako Asiamah”.

Mr. Asiamah fell out with the NPP prior to election 2020. He went ahead to contest as an Independent Candidate, winning the seat.

He has since become crucial to the NPP and government business in parliament since both parties have 137 MPs in parliament, and will require his support to function more effectively.

Source: citifmonline