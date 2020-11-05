57 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has told the people of Fomena in the Ashanti Region that they would lag behind in the development of the enclave if the Member of Parliament does not rescind his decision to contest the upcoming polls as an independent candidate.

Akufo-Addo, who is on a tour of the Ashanti Region asked the chiefs to impress upon Andrew Amoako Asiamah to reconsider his pathway in the 2020 polls.

The MP pulled out from the New Patriotic Party’s primaries citing machinations to get him out.

The President said it’s quite worrying why the MP has refused to withdraw his bid after several appeals by the party leadership.

“You need to speak to him. The decision will not help him. It will also not help you. He will not profit from it and it will not be profitable to me, because I am an NPP member, and I work with NPP people. In the future, by the grace of God when I still have the power, it is NPP people I will govern this country with,” he said.

The president said he will ensure that Mr. Amoako Asiamah is comfortable in his next government should he change his mind.

“If there is a problem, and he cannot be an MP, I appeal to him, he should put it behind him and let’s focus on the party. After the elections, whatever we need to do for him to be comfortable, I assure him, I will do it,” Akufo-Addo said.