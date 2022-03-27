49 minutes ago

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Fomena constituency in the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Nti Asamoah, says its office has been repainted into the traditional colours.

Mr Asamoah explained this was through his own coordination with the help of other constituency executives.

“I left Kumasi for Fomena at about 2:00 am for us to repaint the building, I invited the party organisers and other executives who heeded to the call,” he said.

The repainting comes after some aggrieved supporters on Monday changed the Red, White and Blue building into Red, White, Green and Black, the traditional colours of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

They also embarked on a demonstration against A no polling station election in that area following the suspension of elections by the executives and posted stickers of former President John Mahama.

Reacting to the development, Mr Asamoah said it must be condemned in no uncertain terms.

Though he explained the building is his personal property which he is yet to officially transfer to the party, the group had no right to carry out such an act.

“The building is my property and I bought the land in 1997 to build stores but I gave it off to be used as a party office. I started in 1997 and completed in 2008 and we have been operating from there since.

“In due course, I will hand over the documents to officially transfer the property to the party,” he disclosed in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM.

Meanwhile, he added consultations are still ongoing to cool heads as tempers are still high among the disgruntled supporters.