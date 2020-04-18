1 hour ago

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, on Friday entreated individuals and corporate groups helping with the sharing of food to collaborate with the Ministry to avoid duplication of efforts.

Dr Rita Owusu Amankwa, the Director of Social Protection at the Ministry, said that would help ensure some people did not receive more food while others starved.

"Collaborate with us and tell us the points you are catering for and the number of food you are sharing so that we can take the food to the communities where people need it the most," she said.

Dr Amankwa made this known when the Ministry shared food for the vulnerable in the lockdown areas in the Greater Accra Region.

In collaboration with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, the National Disaster Management Organisation, and the Police, the Ministry distributed 7,000 packed foods to people at the Afua Sutherland Park, the Black Star Square, Art Centre, the Kwame Nkrumah Circle and Odorna Garages.

She said to avoid giving food to the same people twice, it was distributed simultaneously at all the centres.

Dr Amankwa advised people using children to collect food severally to desist from the practice and urged them to cooperate with the Ministry to reach out to all.