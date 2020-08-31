6 minutes ago

Football in Ghana still remains on the ice after the President explained reasons why football still remains banned in Ghana despite several sectors opening up.

During the President's 16th COVID-19 address to the nation on Sunday evening he explained that he is hurt as a football lover by the continuous shut down of football but is hopeful it will return soon.

"Assembling for sporting events remains banned, use of school premises by outsiders for other activities is still not allow."

"In the next couple of weeks, decision will also be taken on the resumption of contact sports including football taking into consideration the imminent participation of our national teams in international competitions."

"As a known lover of football, I know how devastating its absence has been ,and it is my hope that very soon we will all have the pleasure of playing and watching the beautiful game again."

"until then non-contact sports are the only sporting events permitted to take place, Beaches, pubs cinemas and nightclubs are still to remain closed until further notice".

Football in Ghana has been banned since the middle of March when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak resulting in the cancellation of the 2019/2020 League season.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has penciled October for the start of the new season.