President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah has advised the football fraternity not to hasten their decision for the game to restart.

He says the cost implication for testing players and officials is unbearable making it unsafe for the restart of the game as almost all clubs cannot afford the test before each game is played as is done elsewhere.

There has been no football in the country since the middle of March when restrictions were placed on social, sporting and religious gatherings.

Since then, the restrictions have been eased at almost all sectors with the exception of contact sports aside the two female national teams the Black Maidens and Princesses.

It has incurred the wrath of persons with the football fraternity with some of the opinion that the GFA and Sports Ministry is doing enough to convince the government about easing restrictions on football.

The GOC President in an interview with Kumasi based Silver FM, urged the football fraternity to tread cautiously as they cannot afford the cost of restarting football.

“The cost in testing every player or athlete for COVID-19 in Ghana is calculated to be around $120 per person. I think is not safe to start football" Nunoo Mensah told Silver FM.

He says it will be very expensive for clubs bearing in mind spectators may not be allowed into the stadium.