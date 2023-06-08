1 hour ago

Former Ghana international and Entraintch Frankfurt legend, Tony Yeboah, has expressed his deep concern over the state of football in the West African country, asserting that its decline is widely recognized.

The sport has struggled to attract audiences, with low attendance observed throughout the current season at various stadiums.

In an interview with Accra-based Peace FM, the former Black Stars striker admitted that he is not well-informed about the current state of football in Ghana, as he does not actively follow it.

However, he remarked, "I don't know what is going on because I don't follow. Everyone knows Ghana football is dead because they didn't listen to the advice we gave them from the beginning. So, I think they are currently facing the consequences. If you involve bribes and other illicit activities in football, you will destroy the game."

Yeboah, who is highly regarded for his achievements at Entraintch Frankfurt, proposed that the leadership take a more proactive role in nurturing players and reviving Colts football, which has historically been a breeding ground for great talent in Ghana.

He further suggested, "The only advice I can give them is to focus on training young kids for youth football and revitalizing Colts football. Without that, it will be extremely challenging to produce top players like we had in the past. It will be very difficult."

Ghanaian clubs have encountered difficulties in progressing to the group stages of CAF inter-club competitions. Berekum Chelsea was the last Ghanaian club to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League, while Asante Kotoko participated in the Confederations Cup group stage in 2019.

Additionally, the Black Stars have yet to end Ghana's 41-year trophy drought.

The team exited the group stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon, finishing at the bottom of their group with just one point.

Similarly, during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, under the leadership of Otto Addo, the team could not advance beyond the group stage, winning only one game.

Yeboah's concerns highlight the urgent need for a collective effort to revive and rejuvenate Ghanaian football, placing a strong emphasis on grassroots development and fostering a vibrant football culture in the country.