1 hour ago

Black Stars number one goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot says that, before the World Cup qualifiers he did not know that football was that massive in Ghana.

In October, 2021, he made his debut for Ghana in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe but fast forward he is the number one goalkeeper despite some initial doubts about his abilities.

There was a great atmosphere at the Baba Yara Stadium-Kumasi where Ghana played the first leg of the two legged play offs against Nigeria.

The match ended 0-0 with the Swindon Town goalkeeper making some saves but the Bristol born goalkeeper was taken aback by the how the 40,000 seater Baba Yara Stadium was packed to the rafters.

He says that before coming down for the World Cup play offs he never knew that football was that massive in Ghana and there was a lot of expectations.

In an interview with his club's official website, he revealed that he does not believe in superstitions but all he does is doing his training and his usual routines.

"I'm not that superstitious but I just made sure I had a solid week of training, I eat well and slept right and that gives you confidence.

"Playing for Ghana, I didn't realise before I went just how much expectation there is from the country and football is massive in Ghana, a lot of people follow it, so to deliver and make Ghana proud is the best feeling.

"It was probably one of the best feelings of my career."

The Black Stars will play their first group match at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal on November 24th, 2022 before taking on Korea on November 28th and finally facing Uruguay on December 2.