24 minutes ago

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has commissioned the Ghana Premium Passport Application centre (PAC) at Kumasi today, March 5, 2020.

The commissioning by the Deputy Minister, Mohammad Habibu Tijani is in fulfillment of the government’s determination to extend passport services to all parts of the country.

Speaking at the commissioning, Hon Tijani said the Kumasi application centre receives over 400 applications per day which poses challenges to the facility.

To this effect, the additional Premium PAC was created to lessen the burden and stress of applicants while leveraging technology to enhance passport acquisition process and delivery.

Hon Tijani also hinted on plans to establish similar centres in the Upper West, Central Region as well as the six newly created regions to restrict travels to other regions for passport acquisition.

The Deputy Minister cautioned Ghanaians to desist from fraudulent activities that undermine the integrity of the Ghana passport, adding it is punishable by law.