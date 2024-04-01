16 minutes ago

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has issued a statement informing the public about upward adjustment in fees and charges for all their services.

The adjustment is set to take effect from Monday, 1st April, 2024.

The statement says the change is in accordance with the Fees and Charges Regulations 2003, (L.I 2481).

According to the online passport application portal, when applying for a passport, fees for the standard service which is a 32-page booklet has increase from GH¢100 to GH¢500 and ¢644 for the 48-page booklet.

For expedited service, ¢700 is set to be paid for a 32-page booklet and ¢800 for a 48-page booklet.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, in December 2023, proposed to Parliament's Committee on Subsidiary Legislation the necessity to adjust fees to alleviate losses in passport booklet printing.

Botchwey explained that subsidizing passports had become unsustainable for the state due to prevailing economic conditions.

Read the statement in the tweet below:

