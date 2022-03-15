7 hours ago

President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo says the influence of some foreign countries in the recent coups in Africa cannot be overemphasized.

According to him, while coups are often carried out by internal elements, they play in the interest of some foreign countries who take advantage to cement their influence and interests on the continent.

Opening the 2022 African Union Reflection Forum on Unconstitutional Changes of governments in Africa; Nana Akufo-Addo, who doubles as Chairman of ECOWAS said these foreign countries instigate coup makers with disinformation campaigns to topple their governments.

“As much as the drivers are largely domestic, the international dimension cannot be overlooked. Foreign involvement in fomenting unconstitutional changes often in favour of repressive governments, foreign economic interest and other would-be geopolitical benefits are contributory factors. Some foreign entities regard coups in Africa as the means of enhancing their regional ambitions, as such, they engage in all forms of disinformation campaigns in a bid to disparage the authority of democratically elected governments and instigate opposition protests against incumbents,” Akufo-Addo said.

He further urged African government to adhere to regional and continental agreements standing against unconstitutional take-over of governments, insisting that the occurrence of coups on the continent destroys the continent’s economic fortunes.

“The reappearance of coups in Africa in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned by all since it seriously undermines our collectives bid to rid the continent of the menace of instability and unconstitutional change of governments.”