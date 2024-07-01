8 hours ago

The Rapid Response Team (RRT) and staff of the Forest Services Division (FSD) in the Tarkwa District of the Western Region have arrested 19 illegal miners in the Bonsa River Forest Reserve.

According to a statement from the Corporate Affairs and Media Relations office at the Forestry Commission, the arrests occurred on Friday, June 28, 2024, at Aboso North Range.

This followed an earlier operation on June 12, 2024, where 11 suspects were apprehended in the same forest reserve.

The suspects have been handed over to the Tarkwa Police Command for further investigation and prosecution.

In the operation on June 12, 2024, 11 suspects, consisting of 10 males and one female, were arrested. They have been remanded in prison custody, and their cases have been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for advice.

The statement also mentioned that there are 21 pending illegal mining cases involving more than 111 suspects arrested by officials of the Forestry Commission in forest reserves within the Region.

These cases are at various stages of prosecution at Sekondi High Court 2 and Takoradi Circuit Court.

The statement issued an appeal to the judiciary in the Region to expedite action on all forest offense cases and issued a stern warning against illegal mining.

Additionally, the statement reported that two excavators and one motorbike were immobilized in the Apamprama Forest Reserve, near Kobro, on Friday, June 28, 2024, by FSD staff in the Bekwai District of the Ashanti Region and members of the RRT.

No arrests were made as the culprits fled upon the team’s arrival.

Illegal operators in the Apamprama Forest Reserve have reportedly resorted to nocturnal activities to evade arrest by Commission officials.

This has necessitated a change in the Commission staff’s modus operandi, leading to increased night patrols and intelligence-led operations, resulting in the immobilization of the two excavators.

The Forestry Commission staff in the Bekwai Forest District remain committed to combating the illegal mining menace to safeguard the forest and wildlife resources.

The statement concluded by advising illegal operators to refrain from entering the Apamprama Forest Reserve and other reserves to prevent further environmental destruction.