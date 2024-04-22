2 hours ago

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has asked Ghanaians to forget about a load-shedding timetable from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

This according to IES is due to the posture of certain key players despite how important the timetable is.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning Dwaso Nsem Monday, the Executive Director, Nana Amoasi VII said the best intervention from the government was to ensure effective collaboration between ECG and the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) to issue the timetable to help Ghanaians plan their lives.

“The Energy Minister showed us the way to go when we asked for a timetable so until he admits the situation we are in and rescinds his decision, Ghanaians should just forget about the timetable because the comment shows that it will not work,” he said.

On the back of this, Nana Amoasi asked the government to allow ECG to freely deliver on its mandate without interference.

“Such political interference will not allow ECG to do its work. If we could get a structure that will do away with political interference, ECG will work effectively and that can be done,” he stated.

Amidst the recent erratic power supply, Ghanaians expressed dissatisfaction with the ECG and demanded a load shedding timetable.

However, both the Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and ECG Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama ruled out the call for the release of a load-shedding timetable.

The Minister said the demand for the timetable is equivalent to wishing evil for the country.