1 hour ago

A former Ashanti Regional Youth organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress Brogya Genfi has publicly apologised to Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta for among others dragging him to court, to CHRAJ and other moves he now says was needless.

In a rather sarcastic post to spite the NDC minority in parliament for the consensus approval of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Brogya Genfi said he now believes Mr. Ofori-Atta has been an innocent man all along.

In April 2017, CHRAJ commenced the investigations against the Finance Minister after Mr Brogya Genfi, petitioned it to probe Ken Ofori-Atta’s position in the issuance of a government bond.

According to Mr Genfi, Ken Ofori-Atta secured 95 percent of the bond for his family and friends.

Today however, Mr. Brogya says “time has proven I was either chasing non-existent crimes or misinterpreted the issues. Kindly find a place in your heart to forgive. I’m really sorry.” He wrote.

He expressed surprise that wherever Ken Ofori-Atta is taken, he is exonerated which could mean there is nothing negative about him.

His apology began:

Dear Ken,

I want to apologise to you on all issues I picked on you in the past. What is it with you, that the courts exonerate you, the executive arm praises you and Parliament of Ghana approves you with a bipartisan support?

He ended begging for forgiveness.

Source: MyNewsGh