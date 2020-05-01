1 hour ago

Black Stars striker Abdul Majeed Waris still has a Black Stars call up in sight despite been snubbed by coaches of the Black Stars.

The Strasbourg Fc striker has not bee called up to the Black Stars squad since missing out under controversial circumstances in the run up to the 2019 Afcon tournament in Egypt.

Since then C.K Akunnor has taken over as the new Black Stars coach and in his first call up there was no place for Abdul Majeed Waris.

But the player who says he has not missed playing for the Black Stars is still not perturbed and looking for a comeback when the chance comes.

“For me, I won’t say I have missed playing for the Black Stars,” Waris told Adom TV.

“It is good to always play for the Black Stars and I always have my confidence.

“As long as we are doing well and you are happy in your club, [national] opportunities will always come, maybe not today, maybe tomorrow.

“So for me, I am here [at Strasbourg], I am doing really well and I am very happy. What matters is, as long as you continue doing well in your club, I know these opportunities will always come.

“It’s football. CK cannot call everyone [at once]. He can only call a few players to represent Ghana, so every time, we give our support to Ghana.” he said.