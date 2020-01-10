2 hours ago

Acting Officer in Charge of Forifori Prison Camp in the Eastern Region, Superintendent (Supt) Paul Agyei-Nkansah, has appealed for support to complete the prison’s technical training centre for its inmates.

The prison which was established in 2005, has a population of 114 inmates, but lacks basic amenities that should aid in rehabilitating prisoners.

The technical training centre, which is currently stuck at the foundation level was started by the Christ Apostolic Church, Ghana, but has since been abandoned due to lack of funds.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Forifori in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District, Supt Agyei-Nkansah said the camp needs the technical centre to train inmates and enable them to acquire skills that would help them create job opportunities after serving their time in lock up.

The technical centre once finished, will offer training in electrical, carpentry, mechanics and construction.

According to Supt Agyei-Nkansah, the prison has so far been able to cultivate a six acre maize and oil palm plantation and a four acre plain full of teak and acacia trees that generate some revenue for the upkeep of the prisoners.

He said that the two projects have helped to manage and maintain the prison.

He further called on philanthropists and non–governmental organizations to donate blankets, foam mattresses and pumping machines, to help improve the living standards of Forifori inmates.

myjoyonline