1 hour ago

Mavis Owusu, the Black Queens forward, has returned to her roots, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, with a heartwarming gesture following her successful stint with Al Hilal Ladies FC in Saudi Arabia.

Having departed Ampem Darkoa to join the Saudi giants in October 2023, Owusu has thrived in her new environment, becoming an integral part of the club's setup.

The 20-year-old made a triumphant return to Ghana this week, bearing gifts for her former club.

In a gesture of solidarity and support, Owusu donated 30 bags of cement to aid in the reconstruction efforts of the club's house in Techiman, which was ravaged by a fire outbreak earlier this year following their return from the CAF Women's Champions League.

In addition to the cement, Owusu also contributed bags of rice, oil, and other essential cooking items to assist the club during this challenging period.

Joining hands with Owusu in this act of kindness was her former teammate, Anaesthesia Akyia, who currently plies her trade in Turkey.

Akyia demonstrated her solidarity by donating $500 to Ampem Darkoa Ladies, contributing to the building of the clubhouse.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies, buoyed by the support of their former players, continue to excel on the field as they aim to defend their Ghana Women's Premier League title.

With a final showdown against perennial rivals Hasaacas Ladies on the horizon, the club remains focused and determined to uphold their legacy of success.