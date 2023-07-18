2 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko Brazilian forward, Michael Vinicius Silva De Morais, has signed a two-year deal with Ugandan side Kampala Capital City Football Club, keeping him at the club until 2025.

The Brazilian striker joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko in March 2022 on a two-and-a-half-year contract as a free agent.

However, his time at the club was short-lived as he was released due to disciplinary issues, despite the official statement citing family reasons for the mutual parting of ways.

During his brief spell at Asante Kotoko, Vinicius managed to score two goals in the Ghana Premier League.

He scored his debut goal against Bechem United and added another goal against Dreams FC, both in Ghana Premier League matches.

Prior to his stint at Asante Kotoko, Vinicius had played for several clubs, including Fluminense, Resende, Ferroviaria, Carscavel, Artsul, and Rahmatganj MFS in Bangladesh.

He came through the youth ranks at Fluminense, making 11 appearances for the Brazilian giants and scoring one goal.

Now, Vinicius embarks on a new chapter in his career as he joins Kampala Capital City Football Club in Uganda, hoping to make a positive impact with his new team.