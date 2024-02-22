1 hour ago

A Spanish court has found Dani Alves, former Barcelona and Brazil footballer, guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona nightclub.

Alves, 40, has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison, with an additional five years' probation.

Alves denied the sexual assault allegations, but the court ruled against him after considering various pieces of evidence, including testimonies and other factors.

The prosecution had sought a nine-year prison sentence, highlighting the severity of the offense.

Despite his lawyer planning to appeal the verdict, a lawyer for the victim expressed satisfaction with the court's decision, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the truth and the victim's suffering.

The court also dismissed arguments from Alves's defense team that his intoxication should mitigate his sentence.

Although Alves's alcohol consumption was noted, the court determined that it did not excuse his behavior.

According to reports, Alves had paid the victim €150,000 in damages, regardless of the trial's outcome, which influenced the court's decision on the length of his prison term.

Prosecutors presented evidence suggesting that Alves and a friend had provided champagne to three young women before coercing one of them into a secluded area of the nightclub.

Despite her objections, Alves proceeded to rape her, disregarding her pleas to stop.

The court emphasized the importance of consent under Spanish law, stating that the victim did not consent to the sexual encounter.

Alves has been held in pre-trial detention since January 2023 and has changed his testimony on several occasions.

Throughout his career, Alves played for top clubs like Barcelona, winning numerous league titles and Champions Leagues.

He also represented Brazil in international competitions, including the 2022 World Cup, and earned recognition as one of Brazil's most capped internationals.